Tim Sumner of Red Lake is seeking his third term as the District 4 representative on the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners, facing a challenge from first-time candidate Danny Anderson of Blackduck.

In 2016, Sumner received 59% of the vote in defeating challenger Vince Gross.

“It’s really hard to pinpoint one main issue for the county,” Sumner said. “The budget is always a topic of concern. Same with the county jail and county roads. But one thing that I’ve learned being a commissioner is some of the concerns that my constituents have aren’t always the same as the county. And people believe that their taxes are going up, and they’re kind of wondering why.”

Anderson, who grew up in Browerville, Minn., agreed that the main issue facing the county is its annual budget, and said he would like to bring a new approach to the commission.

“Just getting some fresh new ideas in, and representation for everybody,” Anderson said. “I want to get involved and create some change instead of just sitting around and talking about it.”

Tim Sumner

Age: 36

Incumbent

Lifelong resident of Beltrami County

Case manager, Red Lake Homeless Shelter

Graduated from Red Lake High School and had studies at Northwest Technical College

Danny Anderson