ST. PAUL — After another recent contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, former-congressman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis said Thursday, Oct. 15 that he again tested negative for the virus.

In Thursday's news release, campaign spokesperson Christine Snell said Lewis self-quarantined for over a week and is symptom-free. He plans to return to the campaign trail "in the coming days."

Thursday's announcement comes more than a week after Lewis's campaign said on Oct. 7 that he had came into contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus. Before that, Lewis briefly greeted President Donald Trump outdoors and several feet apart in Minneapolis on Sept. 30, one day before Trump, himself tested positive for the virus.

Lewis said Thursday that he "can't wait to get back on the road again." He went on to hypothesize that coronavirus-related shutdowns in the spring were to "fear-monger and keep Republicans off the campaign trail." Officials like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have maintained that such measures were designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 so as to keep the state's health system from being underprepared and overloaded when the virus was still new.