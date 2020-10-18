For the third election cycle in a row, John Persell and Matt Bliss will compete for the Minnesota House District 5A seat.

In 2016, Persell, who had served in the House since 2009, was defeated by Bliss. Two years later, Persell won the seat back, defeating Bliss 8,454-8,443, a difference of 11 votes.

This year, both candidates say mental health care is an important aspect to include in policy decisions if they're elected.

"Supporting our law enforcement and making sure we expand services available to law enforcement, that's a huge deal," Persell said. "Specifically, in the mental health and social services arena."

"Mental health care remains a huge issue that needs to be tackled," said Bliss. "It's not going to be a single fix, it's going to take years to get the issue under control. The drug epidemic, homelessness and gun violence that we have has roots in mental health."

Another topic important to Bliss is the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The budget deficit is going to be huge this year, and in Minnesota we have a constitutional amendment where we have to run a balanced budget," Bliss said. "So we're going to have to do some spending cuts to balance the budget. I don't support raising taxes right now with the businesses hurting the way they are."

For Persell, other legislative priorities in the next two years is support for K-12 schools and higher education, as well as meeting local needs in bonding bills. On the latter subject, Persell cited the treatment plant for Bemidji's water wells now under construction, which had funding attached to the most recent bonding bill.

John Persell

DFL



Incumbent

Age: 70

Lives in Bemidji

Retired environmental analyst who still consults the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe on environmental matters

Bemidji State University graduate

Matt Bliss