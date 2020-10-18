When talking to people in Beltrami County District 5, both incumbent Jim Lucachick and challenger Mike Bredon hear a lot about roads.

For Lucachick, the infrastructure subject will remain a top priority if he earns a fourth term in office.

"We need to especially concentrate on roads," Lucachick said. "There's a big need for roads, as we have many miles in Beltrami County and we're always playing catch-up on black-topping those or resurfacing ones that are falling apart."

RELATED: Read up on local candidates ahead of Election Day here

With a win in November, Lucachick said he would continue support for keeping roads in good shape, and cited the success of the half-cent sales tax created to supplement the tax levy to help with the highways.

Bredon says potential constituents in the district he's talked to have also shared many concerns about the upkeep of the roads. According to Bredon, the subject will be part of his platform if his bid is successful.

"I'd focus on economic growth, education and protecting natural resources," Bredon said. "That's important to me. Clean lakes and healthy forests make a pretty strong community."

Another key priority for Bredon is restoring civility to Beltrami County Board of Commission meetings, which he said has been lacking recently.

"The civility issue comes up when people talk to me about problems," Bredon said. "I'm a father of an 8-year-old that I"m raising. As a parent, the future is very important to me, and how my daughter sees civility and civic duty is of the utmost importance to me."

For Lucachick, another major issue he would work on with another term is a new jail. The topic has become more prevalent lately, as the Department of Corrections has informed that the current facility is in need of upgrades. In the years to come, the board will decide whether to expand the current jail or build a new facility.

RELATED: Read up on the latest political news leading up to Election Day here

Jim Lucachick

Incumbent

Age: 61

Has lived in Beltrami County for 31 years

Self-employed architect

North Dakota State University graduate in architecture

Mike Bredon