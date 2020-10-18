In the midst of a possible all new city council, Bemidji residents will make the choice between incumbent Ron Johnson, 70, and Greg Kuhn, 48, who would be new to the city government scene, for the Ward 3 seat.

If re-elected, Johnson hopes to use his experience as a 20-year member of the council to help mentor newly elected members.

“Experience is important, probably this year more than ever,” Johnson said. “It’s good to have some new blood, but you have to have some experience to help mentor and provide historical context and connections.”

Two things Johnson wants to continue working on are the Highway 197 corridor and making a more permanent solution to the council’s temporary decision to allow the newly annexed people of Northern Township the rights they had before when it came to things like hunting regulations

“I’m currently on the task force that’s looking deeper into the Highway 197 corridor reconstruction,” Johnson said. “We want to complete that project in a way that reflects the best interests of the businesses and the people who live along that route.”

Johnson has worked at Lakeland PBS since 1979, and is currently the design and promotion manager.

If elected, Kuhn said he wants to increase economic development by bringing more businesses to the city and increasing revenue, along with making sure he’s best reflecting the interests of those he represents.

"I want to be there, listening to what people are talking about and working on what's important to them," Kuhn told the Pioneer in a May interview. "I feel like Ward 3 has been misrepresented for a while, and it's time for fresh leadership."

Originally from Elk River, Kuhn moved to Bemidji in 2001 and now works as an asset manager at Peterson Sheet Metal.

Ron Johnson

Age: 70

Incumbent

Lifelong Bemidji resident

Design and promotion manager at Lakeland PBS

Holds degrees in visual arts and graphic design, as well as television and radio broadcasting from BSU, Alexandria Community and Technical College and Brown College in Minneapolis

Greg Kuhn