Candidates vying for a spot to represent Ward 1 on the Bemidji City Council share similar goals of addressing racial disparities, reducing crime and homelessness, and bridging gaps between members of the community.

Joe Gould, 33, a five-year resident of Bemidji, is a social studies teacher at Voyageurs Expeditionary School. Audrey Thayer, 69, has lived in Bemidji for 29 years and is an instructor at Leech Lake Tribal College.

Gould said he wants to be a voice for the students, renters and homeowners of Ward 1.

“Too many members of our community are struggling financially, which can lead to issues like crime and drug use,” Gould said. “If we can work on lifting people out of poverty and into the middle class by offering good paying jobs, I think we will see an improved economic situation for everybody.”

Gould has been on the Minnesota Legislature for the Education Finance Committee, owned a consulting business, and is currently on the board of directors for the Bemidji Boys and Girls Club.

A main focus for Thayer is having more affordable housing and reducing homelessness by using her years of experience of working in fiscal management within county, state, federal, tribal and nonprofit capacities.

“We need to bridge the gaps between BSU, downtown and the suburbs so we can bring community back to Ward 1,” Thayer said.

Thayer has also worked with the city's homeless population at the People's Church and the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless' overnight Wolfe shelter.

“True leadership happens when you’re working with the people,” Thayer said. “Change happens from the bottom up, so let’s get our community involved in making these changes happen.”

Joe Gould

Age: 33

Has lived in Bemidji for five years

Teaches 6-12 grade social studies at Voyageurs Expeditionary School

Bachelor's degree from BSU in political science and social studies education, and a master’s degree in public administration

Audrey Thayer