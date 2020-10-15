ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House of Representatives late Wednesday, Oct. 14, approved a $1.9 billion job and projects bill and left town, leaving the Senate an all-or-nothing option on the bill.

The plan is set to come up for consideration in the Senate Thursday, Oct. 15, but additions made by leaders in the Democratic-led House raised red flags for GOP lawmakers who hold the majority in the Senate. The proposal will need a 60% majority in the Senate to move to the governor's desk.

And without the option to change the bill and send back alterations to the House this legislative special session, the bill's prospects became murkier heading into what many see as its final window to pass.

Late Wednesday night, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, on Twitter said the House shouldn't adjourn sine die, leaving the Senate with no ability to alter the bill before passing it.

"The Senate deserves a chance to voice our concerns," Benson wrote. "This is too important for a take-it-or-leave-it negotiating tactic."

Leaders in the GOP-led Senate had previously supported the compromise bill and senators had backed prior proposals on a bipartisan basis. But the last-minute addition of spending for a pay boost to state troopers and personal care attendants as well as approval to pull down federal CARES Act funding to pay for part of the package wasn't agreed to in private negotiations.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, on Wednesday told reporters that she thought the amendments were in line with DFL and GOP leaders earlier deals and didn't mean to "jam the Senate Republicans in any way."

"We're out of time," Hortman said Wednesday morning. "It is day three of special session, it's time to pass a bill. We do think this represents our agreement and I know there will be some quibbling about the little details, people won't be 100% happy."

The $1.87 billion bonding bill passed by the House includes authorization to issue bonds to fund wastewater infrastructure, road and bridge repairs and health and agriculture lab updates around the state. The bill also includes a tax cut for farmers and small business owners and additional spending to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 for personal care attendants and direct care and treatment providers and to keep open small prisons in Togo and Willow River.

Lawmakers received more than $5 billion in requests from local governments, colleges and state departments.

Minorities in either chamber hold a key point of leverage in passing the jobs and projects bill since their votes are key to getting it across the finish line. And during the abbreviated regular legislative session and four previous special sessions, House Republicans put up roadblocks to advancing a bill.

In the latest special session just three weeks before election day, negotiations continued right up until the day of the vote and ultimately a slate of projects in GOP-held districts helped get 25 House Republicans to vote with Democrats to pass the bill.

“The people of Minnesota are looking to us, they want us to do what they sent us here to do, and that’s to take care of the state,” Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City, said of the bill Wednesday night.

Home care workers, trades unions and business groups celebrated the bill's passage late Wednesday and early Thursday they continued efforts to convince senators to approve it.

“Today’s vote on the House floor is welcome relief after months of uncertainty," Joel Smith, president of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota, said Wednesday night. "With the state Senate’s approval, thousands of construction workers and communities in every part of the state will be able to look forward to necessary improvements to local infrastructure and the creation of high-quality jobs that will help rebuild our economy."

