MOORHEAD — A bus carrying high-profile female Republicans, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, made a stop here Monday morning, Oct. 12, as part of a "Women for Trump" campaign push.

Noem and others, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, were warmly received by about 50 supporters, including Michelle Fischbach, a Republican running in the Nov. 3 general election for the 7th Congressional District seat in Minnesota long held by Democrat Collin Peterson.

Noem told the Moorhead crowd that greeted her that she recently spoke with President Donald Trump and asked him if he had a message for Minnesotans.

She said he replied: "Just tell them I love them," Noem said, adding that the president "gets up every day and he fights for you."

Three sisters, Leslie Goering, Tara Splonskowski and Tricia Dobrzynski, were holding up signs to greet the pink colored bus as it pulled up to a small storefront in south Moorhead for Monday's rally.

The siblings had positive things to say about the president, including Splonskowski, who said, "I think he's good for America. He's bringing back the American spirit."

Fischbach said if she is elected to Congress she will be someone who works with the president.

Noem urged those at Monday's rally to continue working to advance the Republican cause and engage others in thoughtful discussions about the upcoming election.

"Start by listening," she said, adding that when others raise questions about who they are voting for and why, they should respond with thoughtful answers "that come from your heart, not out of being offended by the things that they say."

The "Women for Trump" stop in Moorhead was one of several rallies held around Minnesota.

After leaving Moorhead, the bus planned a stop in Fergus Falls.