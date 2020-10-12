ROSEAU, Minn. — A five-term northwest Minnesota legislator who decided not to seek re-election this year will be a write-in candidate for the mayoral vacancy in Roseau, Minn., at the urging of longtime Mayor Jeff Pelowski, who announced in July that he wouldn’t seek another term.

The rumor is true, said Rep. Dan Fabian, R-District 1A, who last week agreed to be a write-in candidate in the uncontested race. No other candidates filed before the Aug. 11 deadline to get their names on the ballot.

There had been rumblings around Roseau for the past few weeks about Fabian running for mayor as a write-in candidate, and he made it official Oct. 5.

“I’m doing it reluctantly, only because there are other people that could be mayor,” Fabian said last week. “But now that I’m in, I’m in. So, let’s do it.”

First elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2010, Fabian said he decided early last winter he wouldn’t seek a sixth term in the Legislature. Fabian, who is House minority whip, has served on the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance Division and House Environment and Natural Resources Policy committees, among others, and is one of two House representatives on the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council.

Time away from his family and the lifestyle he enjoys in Roseau prompted his decision to leave the Legislature after five terms, Fabian said. Wife Roxanne recently retired, and the Fabians have three adult sons with families of their own.

“I just love being in Roseau and my cabin and on the lake and on the river and snowmobiling and all that,” he said. “I just made up my mind I didn’t want that schedule anymore; I just don’t want to be gone from Roseau so much.”

Fabian said Pelowski first approached him in June about running for mayor and on a handful of other occasions before the August filing deadline, but he wasn’t ready to commit.

The outgoing mayor called him again in late September, Fabian says, and after visiting with members of the Roseau City Council, he decided to become a write-in candidate.

It’s a way to stay engaged in the community and “be a part of something,” he said.

“Part of the reason why I didn’t want to do it (initially) was because the shoes underneath Jeff Pelowski’s desk are pretty darn big,” Fabian said. “I think that Jeff has done a great job as mayor of Roseau. And I told council members up front, I’m not doing this for a long time. I’ll take it one term at a time, and they’re just two-year terms.”

As his inevitable election as mayor approaches, Fabian said he doesn’t plan any big changes. Still to be ironed out, he says, is the technicality of a one-day overlap between being sworn in as mayor on Jan. 4 and the swearing-in of a new District 1A legislator the next day, when Fabian’s legislative term officially ends. Republican John Burkel, of Badger, Minn., and Democrat Connie Lindstrom, of Hallock, Minn., are vying for the open 1A House seat.

Minnesota law doesn’t allow a senator or representative to hold any other office “under the authority of the United States or the state of Minnesota” except postmaster or notary republic.

“There will be an overlap so we will need to work that out,” Fabian said.