Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, will host a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Northfield Minnesota, according to a news release.

The 5:30 p.m. event will be at Felton Farms in Northfield, according to the release.

Meanwhile, Jill Biden, wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and Doug Emhoff, husband of vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, on Thursday, Oct. 15, will make campaign stops in the Twin Cities and Rochester, Minn., according to a separate news release.

No other information was provided.