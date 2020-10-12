BISMARCK — With Indigenous Peoples Day right around the corner, North Dakota's Native American community again protested and spoke out against the promotion of genocide on Sunday. Oct. 11.

At the center of Sunday's demonstration was the issue of renaming Bismarck's Custer Park, which activists have been pushing for for almost a year but have been doing so onto the deaf ears of public officials.

Earlier this year, the Bismarck Park Board unanimously voted not to change the name of Custer Park and enacted a policy that states once the board has considered a petition to rename a park, it will not consider renaming the same park for 15 years.

Around 65 people attended Sunday's demonstration, which included speeches and poems from local Native American activists, stating how the celebration of people in America's history who have conquered and slaughtered Indigenous people should no longer be celebrated.

"The amount of disrespect that we have received from the beginning is just escalating," said Angel Moniz, a Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation member who is spearheading the effort to rename Custer Park. "We're done. We need change."

Bismarck's Custer Park is named after Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer, who fought for the Union in the Civil War. In 1876, bands of Lakota Sioux and Northern Cheyenne defeated him and the 7th Cavalry in the Battle of Greasy Grass, also known as Custer's Last Stand. He triggers historical trauma for many, because he slaughtered hundreds of Native American men, women and children in his conquest of western territories.

Participants marched through Bismarck's empty downtown streets Sunday, chanting that Christopher Columbus Day should be abolished, just like Custer Park, the names of which both represent men who bring trauma to many Native Americans. Activists have fought for states to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day for years over concerns that Christopher Columbus helped start centuries of genocide against Indigenous people.

North Dakota does not recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, though some individual cities do.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared Monday, Oct. 12, officially as Columbus Day, even though Native American activists have been pressing states for years to change it to Indigenous Peoples Day.

"Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’ legacy," Trump said in his proclamation. "These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions. Rather than learn from our history, this radical ideology and its adherents seek to revise it, deprive it of any splendor, and mark it as inherently sinister."

Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, was also in attendance Sunday to show support for the park's renaming.

"As Indigenous people, these are our homelands, and thank you for acknowledging the different life events that many of us are products of," Buffalo said, referencing how generations of families are connected and it's important to keep advocating for ancestors even when they are gone.

Moniz said the Bismarck Park Board does not return calls or emails regarding the renaming of Custer Park, and she said the board is trying to suppress the voices of Bismarck's Native American community.

"We are continuously silenced," Moniz said. "This park does not belong to colonizers, it belongs to the first people and we belong to the land."

Readers can reach Forum reporter Michelle Griffith, a Report for America corps member, at mgriffith@forumcomm.com.