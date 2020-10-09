BEMIDJI -- It’s that time of year again -- the prolonged time when you can’t throw a rock without hitting a couple of campaign signs.

Regardless of political party or issue, if you stick a sign in your grass, there is probably someone out there who will dislike it.

Sometimes, dislike it enough to damage or steal it.

According to area law enforcement, the number of yard signs reported stolen or damaged may not have significantly increased compared to other contentious election years, but local party leaders -- and area residents on social media-- believe sign snatching is on the rise.

Response from local party leaders

Leaders of the local chapter of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party and the Beltrami County Republicans have both noticed a large demand for campaign signs, and an uptick in sign thefts.

“Many more signs are being requested by the public for all Democratic candidates compared to recent election cycles,” said Curtiss Hunt, chair of the Beltrami County DFL. “In fact, some local Democratic campaigns have placed additional orders because they significantly underestimated demand.”

He mentioned the Biden-Harris signs have been particularly targeted.

“The Beltrami County DFL is experiencing a large increase in the number of signs being reported stolen compared to previous years,” Hunt added. “The Beltrami County DFL condemns the theft and/or destruction of campaign signs of any political party. We aim to win this election fair and square.”

The local Republicans echoed this sentiment.

“There are many signs stolen and destroyed. We have residents coming in almost on a daily basis complaining and getting more signs,” said Rich Siegert, chair of the Beltrami County Republicans. “Our membership has had several four-foot by eight-foot signs stolen or destroyed. These signs cost $50-$100 to make and install. I have heard a couple reports of cameras catching people stealing the signs. The police department has the information and hopefully the people will be caught for trespassing and theft.”

Siegert said he thinks thefts are on the rise, at least in the area.

“I believe there are more signs stolen this year, but that may be a regional issue,” he said. “I know the state office has complained. These signs cost candidates tens of thousands of dollars and citizens should have more respect for costs, time and energy candidates and campaigners donate for the expression of freedom of speech. Campaigns can get ugly, emotions can run high. We still have laws and a constitution to live with.”

Law enforcement's perspective

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel, the city of Bemidji was dispatched 16 times for stolen signs and six times for damaged signs between Aug. 1 and Sept. 29, and the county has responded to 12 stolen signs and three damaged signs during that same time frame.

“Depending on how contentious they are that is a big thing. In my 25 years, we’ve always had reports of somebody stealing a campaign sign, it seems to me, as I look at it, this year we’ve received more, but it’s hard to say (if that's the case),” Beitel said.

He mentioned it can be time consuming to determine exact numbers of campaign sign thefts, as they are not in a separate category from other thefts or property damages.

The sheriff’s office recently reminded residents of this on social media.

“You don't have to go much more than a block to see a sign in a neighbor's yard or billboards along the road. We have seen an uptick in political sign complaints from people stealing or damaging them. . . to even placing signs on private property without the owner's permission,” the post read. “If you steal signs or damage them from people's yards it could lead to trespassing, damage to property or theft.”

While Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin said anecdotally he didn’t believe there has been a large increase this year, he does acknowledge that campaign sign theft does occur within the city.

“It seems like when the political environment is more charged, we see a greater instance of sign theft. When its a less politically charged season, like when there aren’t so many seats up, there’s less of it. It is common, it happens every year,” Mastin said. “It happens to both sides -- Republican and Democrat.”

“It is a real issue. Campaigns are expensive,” he continued. “It boils down to fairness. If someone is stealing all of your signs, are you really getting a fair chance at running?”

Area law enforcement also reminded residents where signs can and can’t go: state law prohibits placement of private signs of any kind (i.e., political and other advertising signage) on highway right-of-way in Minnesota.

Highway rights of way include driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches, sight corners at intersections, and boulevards in urban areas. In addition, state law says that signs may not be placed on private land without the consent of the landowner.

Violation of the law, Minnesota Statute 160.27, is a misdemeanor. The Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Control Act, Minnesota Statute 173.15, also prohibits placing advertising materials on public utility poles, trees and shrubs, and painting or drawing on rocks or natural features.

Talk around town

Rumors of people using game cameras to catch sign thieves have swirled on social media.

Comments left on Facebook posts detail repeat offenders.

Letters to the editor have trickled in urging people to leave the signs in peace.

Linda Lemmer, an at-large Bemidji city council candidate, wrote a letter asking people to please leave her and her opponents’ signs alone.

“While driving around, I noticed some of one of my opponents campaign signs were missing. In talking to another opponent yesterday, he said some of his signs have been removed. Today, I replaced four of my signs. Although the signs are paper held up by a piece of wire, they are expensive,” Lemmer wrote. “If a person is not your candidate of choice, please respect their signs. Help your candidate put out more signs, but leave their opponents signs be. I have gotten permission from property owners to put my signs in place. I am sure other candidates did also. Please, respect all candidates' signs.”

A reader, Kathleen Egger, also sent in a plea for others to leave her signs alone:

“In the past few weeks, five of the political signs we place on our property have been stolen,” she wrote. “We are surrounded by some folks of the opposite political party and their signs must be cemented in, because they don't seem to disappear. I believe everyone is entitled to their opinions. The removal of the signs gives me a sinking feeling that others don't honor our opinions. But wait, maybe the stolen signs have been placed on the property of others who share our beliefs. I prefer thinking positively rather than thinking negatively. Still, it would be nice to have the signs returned. This is the honorable thing to do.”