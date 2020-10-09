In the latest Ipsos national poll of registered voters, the divide on key issues between political parties continues to be wide.

Forty-five percent of respondents, polled Oct. 6-8, said they'd vote for Democratic challenger Joe Biden if the election was held today, up 2 percent from a week ago. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, commanded 38%, the same percentage as a week ago.

Forum Communications Co. will provide regular polling data before the Nov. 3 general election. Scroll through the data below and use the interactive prompts to learn more about the nation's view.