A federal judge will decide when voters in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District can cast ballots for their representative in the U.S. House.

Will the election be held Nov. 3, the date set in federal law for election to federal offices?

Or will the voting be pushed back to Feb. 9, as required by a Minnesota state law that was triggered by the Sept. 21 death of Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks?

Attorneys for Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who challenged the delay, and Secretary of State Steve Simon, who’s defending the state law, presented their cases by phone Wednesday, Oct. 7, to U.S. District Court Judge Wilhelmina Wright.

Craig’s attorney, Kevin Hamilton, argued that federal law pre-empts the state law. Federal law sets the date for congressional elections as the first Tuesday in November of even-numbered years, he said, and no federal law authorizes a state to change that date.

If the election is postponed to Feb. 9, Hamilton said, the Second District congressional seat would be vacant for more than a month, Craig could not vote on bills, and voters in the district would be without representation.

Nathan Hartshorn, as assistant state attorney general representing Simon, asserted the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld an exception to Congress’ power to set election dates in cases where an emergency requires swift action to prevent serious harm.

In the Second District case, he said, failure to postpone the election would injure residents whose votes for Weeks would go uncounted, and the Legal Marijuana Now Party would be hurt because it wouldn’t have an opportunity to replace its deceased candidate on the ballot.

Legal Marijuana Now Party co-chair Tim Davis on Tuesday filed a declaration in the case in favor of postponing the election. He said the party has nominated Paula Overby to take Weeks’ place on the ballot and they want time to promote her candidacy.

Craig, a first-term Democrat, is seeking an injunction to block the election’s postponement. Wright took the case under advisement Wednesday and did not indicate when she will rule.

Craig is being challenged by Republican nominee Tyler Kistner in the south suburban district that extends south and east to Northfield, Red Wing and Wabasha. Kistner opposes the lawsuit.

The state law at issue says a special election must be held on the second Tuesday in February if a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day.

The law was passed after Sen. Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash 11 days before the 2002 election.

The Legal Marijuana Now Party earned major party status when its candidate garnered more than 5% of the vote in the 2018 race for state auditor.

Their new candidate, Overby, was the Independence Party candidate for the same seat in 2016, when Jason Lewis defeated Craig.

Overby then ran under the Green Party banner against Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 2018 and against Sen. Tina Smith in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary.