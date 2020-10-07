DULUTH — A frenetic, one-hour Eighth Congressional District candidate forum turned fiery out of the gate Wednesday, Oct. 7, when U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber defended his air travel and live campaigning following exposure to COVID-19 last week during President Donald Trump's rally in Duluth.

"I listen to my doctors, not my opponent," Stauber, R-Hermantown, said.

Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom criticized Stauber for flying home from Washington, D.C., after his exposure to the president Sept. 30.

"With my opponent you see a pattern of behavior where he continues to not wear masks and pack the ballroom, or seeing him board a Delta flight on Friday night when the rules are clearly stated: If you're exposed to somebody positive, you're not supposed to board that flight," Nystrom said, ignoring Stauber's regular appearances in a mask.

Stauber proceeded to outline, for the first time, his process following his flight aboard Air Force One last week and his contact with the president, who was hospitalized with the disease last weekend. Stauber did not describe his level of contact with the president.

"Obviously, when the president tested positive for COVID, I immediately contacted my doctors and my doctors stated I was at a low risk for exposure and did not need to quarantine or take a COVID test," Stauber said. "Out of an abundance of caution, I took a second COVID test that was negative — that was my second test in 72 hours."

Nystrom, of Baxter, responded by saying Stauber should be listening to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends people who have been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive to "stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times."

She noted that Republican Sen. Paul Gazelka, majority leader of the Minnesota Senate, curbed his activity in the wake of his greeting Trump in Minneapolis last week.

Stauber immediately pivoted on scientific recommendations, saying the country can fight COVID-19 and reopen the economy on a "parallel path" by following CDC guidelines.

"We’ve shown we can open up our economy in a safe, responsible way," Stauber said. "We know that predominantly our seniors are succumbing to this disease. We need to open up our economy in a safe, responsible way, keeping the guidelines of the CDC."

The rest of the online candidate forum, co-sponsored by the Duluth News Tribune and Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, continued at a fast pace with a level of intensity established by the early newsmaking.

Nystrom, a lifelong diabetes advocate, made a series of statements that further illuminated the brand of Democratic-Farmer-Labor representative she would be. She favored the long-delayed Enbridge Line 3 replacement project, saying it held a lot of promise for job creation and was a necessary fix, and she denied being a Medicare for All advocate, saying she favors expansion of the Affordable Care Act instead.

"There is nothing I'm more committed to than making sure every citizen of this district has affordable, accessible health care and that they are not being price gouged whether it’s insulin, medicated eye drops, cancer medication, psychiatric meds inhalers, EpiPens — the list goes on," she said.

Despite her denials, Stauber pressed her as a Medicare for All proponent, citing her contact with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, someone who traveled to Canada on one of Nystrom's caravans intended to get people cheaper prescription drugs.

"I'm not going to allow 500,000 constituents to have their private, personal health care taken away," Stauber said.

Nystrom defended taking Sanders on one of her caravans.

"If President Trump would have called, I would have brought him along," she said.

Stauber cast himself as a problem solver, and repeatedly said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was getting in the way of bipartisan legislation with which he's involved.

On the topic of race in America, Stauber went further than the president has lately to condemn racial injustice.

"Any form of hatred, bigotry or violence, I denounce wholeheartedly and fully," he said.

Both candidates pledged support for the police. And Nystrom walked parallel paths of her own by saying it was possible to respect police while also acknowledging the "huge issue" of black people disproportionately being killed by police. Among her reforms, she said she'd ban choke holds and no-knock warrants.

Stauber, a retired Duluth police officer, seized the moment.

"My opponent has no idea about no-knock warrants," he said. "When you do best practices, you can keep everybody safe."