ST. PAUL — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis is set to quarantine after a person with whom he interacted on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the former Congressman said Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Spokeswoman Christine Snell in a news release said Lewis and campaign staff members who'd interacted with Lewis since Monday would quarantine and seek COVID-19 testing.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, Congressman Lewis has begun the quarantine process and will be getting tested again," Snell said. "Congressman Lewis is currently feeling fine and displaying no symptoms."

Earlier this week, Lewis came under fire for resuming in-person campaigning four days after his outdoor meeting with the president. Public health officials recommend that those potentially exposed to the virus seek testing and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Lewis spoke at an "Honor the Blue" event in Delano, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, Snell confirmed. Snell said a point of contact for that event had been notified about Lewis' potential exposure.

Lewis was among a handful of Minnesota Republican lawmakers and candidates who met with President Donald Trump during his campaign visit to the state last week, Sept. 30.

Trump announced on Friday, Oct. 2, that he had tested positive for the illness along with first lady Melania Trump and sought care over the weekend at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Lewis on Friday, Oct. 2, tested for the coronavirus and that test came back negative on Monday, Oct. 5, spurring his decision at that time to return to the campaign trail.