ST. PAUL — A Minnesota company interested in mining for silica sand in the southeastern part of the state has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take its case against a county-level ban on the practice.

Minnesota Sands LLC announced that it filed for the review on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and is arguing once again that the Winona County ban violates the Constitution. The move follows the state Supreme Court's upholding of the ban in March, when it sided with lower courts on the matter.

In a news release Tuesday, company president Rick Frick said he was hopeful that the Supreme Court would overturn the ban, saying that it violates the Constitution's commerce clause and "constitutes a regulatory taking of Minnesota Sands’ valuable mineral interests in the county."

"We would much rather be moving forward with work to develop and build our project but were left with no other choice but to bring this matter to the United States Supreme Court," Frick said.

Silica sand is used for hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, the oil and gas extraction technique that involves high-presser injections of water, gravel or sand and chemicals into rock. In practice, the sand holds open fractures created in the earth and allows oil gas to flow out, according to the U.S. Occupation Health and Safety Administration.