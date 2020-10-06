BEMIDJI -- In 12 years more than 15 miles of Bemidji's roads have been reconstructed thanks to its annual Street Renewal program.

On Monday, city officials authorized the first steps to add to that total.

The decision was by the Bemidji City Council during its first October meeting and allowed the Public Works Department to begin drafting a feasibility report for the 2021 project. According to public works officials, the report will include proposed improvements, costs and expenses.

The council's action comes just after the completion of the 12th edition of the Street Renewal program. Each year, public works staff selects street segments for the program in fall so preliminary survey information can be acquired before snowfall.

The start in fall also allows public works staff to conduct engineering design, neighborhood information meetings and public hearings during the winter months.

According to city documents from Monday's meeting, in 12 years the Street Renewal program has accomplished the following:

816 homes have had new roadway improvements.

16,225 feet of storm sewer has been installed or replaced.

435 homes have had new water and/or sanitary sewer services installed.

42,779 feet of 60- to 90-year-old water main and sanitary sewer has been replaced.

15.6 miles of city streets have been reconstructed.

8.8 miles of sidewalks and trails have been replaced or added.

On a financial level, the total investment in the infrastructure for the program has been $21.4 million. Of that amount, $9.2 million has been from federal and state sources.

For 2021, the segments of road will include:

Fern Street Northwest, from Power Drive to U.S. Highway 71.

Ash Avenue Northwest, from Paul Bunyan Drive to 23rd Street.

26th Street Northwest, from a dead end just west of Delton Avenue to Bemidji Avenue.

Indigenous Peoples' Day instituted

Another action taken during the council's meeting was Monday, Oct. 12 being proclaimed Indigenous Peoples' Day/Treaty Day. The proclamation states that the city "recognizes that an accurate depiction of history, the celebration of the strengths and the recognition of the challenges of Indigenous people in the area honors Indigenous perspectives."

Additionally, the proclamation states the city "acknowledges the need to be mindful of historical trauma stemming from colonization and government policy toward Indigenous peoples and use this awareness to inform our work."

The proclamation also notes that the city does still recognize Columbus Day on the second Monday of October in accordance with the federal holiday established in 1937.

Locally, the city first recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day/Treaty Day in October 2016.