BEMIDJI -- A local group of women recently formed what they have entitled the "North Central Minnesota Republican Women" to serve the Bemidji area and all north central Minnesota.

According to a recent release, they are partnering with nine other regional chapters of the National Federation of Republican Women. Their purpose is "to lead to better government policy as we work within the party to promote freedom, equality and justice," the release said.

The organization’s first meeting was held on Sept. 22, with guest speaker Minnesota Federation of Republican Women’s President and former Minnesota State Legislator, Kathy Tingelstad, who affirmed to the attendees, the Federation’s mission, vision and commitments to Republican women locally, regionally and nationally, the release said. During the meeting, the group also created memberships and elected officers.

Subsequent monthly meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month.

For more information regarding North Central Minnesota Republican Women, contact Rachel Buttenhoff at (218) 308-1222, visit mnfrw.com, or find the group on Facebook.