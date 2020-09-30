The Trump and Biden presidential campaigns continue to make Minnesota a priority with additional visits this week:
- Eric Trump, President Donald Trump's son, will host a "Make America Great Again!" event at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Potter Trucking in Becker, Minn. Eric Trump will discuss the president's agenda, according to a news release. General admission tickets are available at www.donaldjtrump.com/events.
- Jill Biden will visit Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 3, to campaign for her husband Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid, according to a news release. No other details were released. The former second lady appeared in Minnesota Sept. 9 on a "Back-to-School Tour," discussing school safely during the coronavirus pandemic.