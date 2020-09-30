MINNEAPOLIS — In his first public appearance since Tuesday night's contentious debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump touched down in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30, on his way to a campaign rally in Duluth.

Air Force One landed at approximately 4:10 p.m. at the Minnesota Air National Guard's Minneapolis base. As he disembarked, Trump waved and pumped his fist at supporters who chanted, "four more years!" One yelled, "We love you!"

Trump briefly chatted with Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, while in Minneapolis. Out of earshot of the media during the conversation, Daudt recounted to reporters afterward that Trump seemed "gracious," "personable" and "relaxed," and that the president "was glad to be here and has a great interest in Minnesota and winning the state."

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Trump departed in his motorcade for Duluth, for a campaign rally Wednesday night. The event marks the president's seventh time visiting the state since taking office, according to the Minnesota Republican Party.

Republican members of Minnesota's congressional delegation — U.S. Reps. Jim Hagedorn (CD1), Tom Emmer (CD6) and Pete Stauber (CD8) — joined Trump on Air Force One from Washington, D.C., as well as in the motorcade to Duluth. They are slated to return with Trump to D.C., as well.

Trump's laser focus on the state is based on Republican Party leaders' goal to flip Minnesota red for the first time in decades in a presidential election. Minnesota holds the longest streak in the country of electing Democrats to the White House. But Trump came within 2 percentage points of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, and successfully flipped past-Democratic strongholds Wisconsin and Michigan red in 2016.

"They're putting in the effort and the time," Daudt said Wednesday. "I would assume this won’t be his last trip here before the election. We’ll probably see him one, two, three more times. I know he's going to be in Wisconsin twice in one weekend. So he’s obviously focusing on these states and he thinks he can win it."

In addition to numerous campaign visits, Trump's re-election campaign has poured millions of dollars into advertising and organizing in the state this year.

Democratic nominee Biden's campaign has responded with their own push in the state that included a historic television and digital ad buy and virtual campaign events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the state's long blue electoral history, the Biden campaign said in a Tuesday memo that they "aren’t taking a single Minnesotan for granted."

Recent polls put Biden ahead of Trump in the state: Real Clear Politics estimates Biden leading +9.4 points, the New York Times +9 and FiveThirtyEight +6. Daudt noted to reporters on Wednesday, though that polls didn't place Trump close to Clinton in 2016, either.

State Democratic leaders took aim at the president in a virtual news conference ahead of Wednesday's visit. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan dismissed Trump's ambitions to win over Minnesota, saying he has “done nothing to improve the lives of Minnesotans.”

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, bracing her city for Wednesday's campaign rally as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, said that Trump "says he is about law and order but I can guarantee is coming into my community disregarding the laws of health and safety for Minnesotans."

Trump drew ire after Tuesday night's debate, during which he declined to directly condemn white supremacy when asked, and told the far-right group known as the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."

Asked about concerns over potential violence correlating with Wednesday night's rally, Duluth city council member Arik Forsman said police will be monitoring social media and coordinating with partner agencies.

“I have the full confidence that they will be able to keep our citizens safe," he said during the news conference.