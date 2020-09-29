SAINT PAUL, Minn. — MPR News will host a U.S. Senate debate between incumbent DFL Sen. Tina Smith and her GOP challenger, former congressman Jason Lewis, at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

MPR News political editor Mike Mulcahy will moderate the live one-hour debate.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.





As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.