ST. PAUL — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., is suing Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon in hopes of forcing the state to proceed with its Congressional District 2 election in November, which was recently postponed after a candidate died .

Filed on Monday, Sept. 28, in the U.S. District Court in the District of Minnesota, the lawsuit comes after Simon last week announced that CD2's congressional race would be postponed until Feb. 9, 2021, due to Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks's recent death. Per state law, if a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day, a special election must be held for that office the second Tuesday of February.

In addition to Weeks, incumbent Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner were set to face off for the historically purple suburban district's seat in Congress on Nov. 3.

According to a Monday news release from Craig's campaign, she — along with Apple Valley resident Jenny Winslow Davies — is challenging Minnesota's law requiring a special election in February "so that the District will not be without Congressional representation." She went on to say that the state's current process "would deprive Minnesotans of their seat at the table at a time when critical legislation affecting our state will be debated."

“The people of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District deserve to have a voice fighting for them in Washington," Craig said Monday. "Hardworking second district families are entitled to representation in Congress, and that’s why I’m taking action today to ensure that the election this November proceeds as mandated by federal law."

Craig said she "strongly urge(s)" CD2 voters to still mark their ballots. Last week, Simon emphasized that even with the congressional election postponement, CD2 voters should continue to vote for races up and down the ballot in November, then vote again for their U.S. representative in February.