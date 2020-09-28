In a written statement announcing the move, the library said the change is aimed at increasing patron access to library collections, services and resources.

According to library officials, research shows almost all libraries that go fine-free wind up seeing very little change in when materials are returned and that even when fines are done away with most items are returned on time.

In addition, a lack of fines often encourages patrons to check out more books and other items, according to library officials, who said that after the Fargo Public Library eliminated fines on children's items about two years ago, the items continued to be returned at the same rate as before.

The library stressed that the new policy applies only to fines incurred from failure to return materials on time. The library will continue to charge fees for lost or damaged items.