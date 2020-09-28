The speech was moved back several hours Monday, Sept. 28, for unknown reasons. Doors open for general admission attendees at 5 p.m.

The upcoming campaign stop is the latest for presidential candidates and their surrogates who have flocked to northern Minnesota lately. Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaigned in the Hermantown, Minn., area on Sept. 18; that same evening, Trump was in Bemidji, appearing before thousands for a nearly two-hour speech.

It is still unclear if the Trump campaign intends on adhering to Minnesota's restriction that caps indoor and outdoor gatherings at 250 people, but that policy was ignored at Trump's recent Bemidji stop, which featured few masks and no social distancing among the estimated 2,000 attendees. The campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on COVID-19 guidelines Monday.