ST. PAUL — Former-Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, Sept. 28, officially endorsed Minnesota's Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith for re-election in November.

The Democratic candidate for president called the incumbent junior senator "effective," and said she "works across the aisle in order to do what is best for Minnesotans." He listed health care access, prescription drug affordability and the Farm Bill as issues Smith has championed in the Senate since taking office in 2018.

“Tina has, and will continue, to deliver results and make progress for all Minnesotans — and all Americans — in the Senate," Biden said in Monday's endorsement. "I’m proud to support Tina Smith for re-election.”

Smith's Republican opponent, former-congressman Jason Lewis, has already won over the "complete and total endorsement" of President Donald Trump. On Aug. 10, Trump tweeted that Lewis "will be an incredible Senator for the State of Minnesota!"

"He is a proven leader who will help us Lower your Taxes, Protect our Communities and Defend your Second Amendment," Trump wrote.

Smith and Lewis will be facing off for Minnesota's junior U.S. Senate seat on Nov. 3. The opponents are set to debate one another on Friday.