ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, Sept. 28, ruled that, in accordance with the state's civil rights law, Minnesota schools must allow students to use locker rooms that align with their gender identities .

The case first arose February 2019, when an Anoka-Hennepin School District student, identified in court documents as N.H., and his mother sued the school district and board for forcing him to use "an entirely separate and segregated locker room," as opposed to the boys' locker room. The student, who is transgender and identifies as male, was threatened with punishment if he did not comply.

Later in 2019, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) joined the suit, arguing that segregation and discrimination based on gender identity violates the state's Human Rights Act.

MDHR Deputy Commissioner Irina Vaynerman said in a Monday news release that the court's decision "means that schools are now safer and more welcoming for transgender and gender nonconforming students across Minnesota."

“Our state was the first in the nation to prohibit gender identity discrimination," she continued. "Today’s decision honors that legacy and continues to build a more equitable and inclusive Minnesota.”

In the opinion, the court wrote that it is unlawful for schools to require students to use locker rooms inconsistent with their gender identity, and that students should not be made to "shop" schools or districts in order to find one that does not discriminate.

The ruling comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent, precedent-setting Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia decision, which ruled that discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity violates federal law.