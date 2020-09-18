DULUTH — Joe Biden's campaign visit to the carpenters union training center in Hermantown, Minn., on Friday, Sept. 18, was orchestrated with much left unsaid. The former vice president’s visit was orchestrated down to a T on Friday.

Following a tour of the training facility operated by the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, the Democratic presidential nominee spoke to a crowd capped at about 50 people due to COVID-19 precautionary standards. Biden was scheduled to speak at 2:45 p.m.

Matt Companario, an executive director with the Council, led the tour, which included welding stations and a volunteer project where carpenter and millwright apprentices are building new boards for the Duluth Heights Youth Hockey rink.

Biden told the crowd that all projects with federal dollars should include American-made materials.

“It can drastically impact the economy of the country," he said.

Biden's arrival in the Northland came one day after he appeared in a nationally broadcast town hall on CNN. During that event he strove to establish himself as a compassionate and stable alternative to President Donald Trump.

Biden-Kamala Harris ticket is vying for the presidency against Trump-Mike Pence ticket Nov. 3. Early voting began in Minnesota and other states across the country on Friday, a day that Trump was also scheduled to be in Minnesota for an event in Bemidji.

Biden arrives at carpenters union training center in Hermantown. pic.twitter.com/GtiF8bvMSW — Brady Slater (@bradydslater) September 18, 2020

Nine months ago, the hall was the site U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, chose to announce his reelection bid in the 8th Congressional District. Popular with some unions, Stauber defended Trump's record with reporters Friday.

He said the president's administration had boosted the economy in northern Minnesota and promised to support mining and the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline project in the region. And they said Biden had yet to support those projects and could stand in the way of growth on the Iron Range.

“I think that the contrast today is evident," Stauber said. "And I can tell you that I’ve been all over, not only the 8th District, but northern Minnesota and the enthusiasm for this president is incredible because he supports those middle-class, blue-collar jobs.”

Former Duluth Mayor Gary Doty said he'd been a longtime member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party but opted to support Trump after it felt as though Democrats abandoned issues he cared about like

“I’ve seen the Democrat Party change over the years, I come from a very political family and we watched it change and I've watched the Democrat Party no longer becoming part of the party for the people," he said. "I’ve seen the Republican Party turn that direction."

Doty also said the Democratic Party's platforms prioritizing clean energy could deal a blow to the region if they move away from mining.

“If we don’t have mining, if we don’t have the support of our government for mining, if they try to keep placing things in the way of mining, it’s going to bring St. Louis County, it’s going to bring Northeastern Minnesota, to its knees," Doty said.

Hundreds of Biden and Trump supporters lined opposite sides of U.S. Highway 53 holding signs outside of Biden’s campaign event. Near the event, Trump supporters outnumbered, but more Biden supporters were lined up alongside the highway for a Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party event about a mile south.

Forum News Service reporter Dana Ferguson contributed to this report.