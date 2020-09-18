HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gave a speech following a tour of a local union training center at 2:45 p.m. CDT Friday, Sept. 18.

Watch a video of the event below.

President Donald Trump will also be campaigning in Minnesota on Friday with a visit to Bemidji. Watch a livestream of Trump's speech here at 6 p.m. CDT.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.