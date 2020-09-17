A senior campaign official told Forum News Service the president's visit to Bemidji is to create an opportunity for more of those backing the reelection bid to hear him speak.

The official also said audience members can expect an "America first" message on trade and foreign policy and that the president is expected to speak about contrasts between his and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's economic agendas.

A livestream of the event will be available here at 6 p.m.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.