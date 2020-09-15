ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Sept. 15, wrote to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaigns urging them to comply with coronavirus restrictions during their Friday, Sept. 18, campaign stops in the state.

In a letter, the first-term Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor asked that the events follow state guidelines that include wearings masks in indoor spaces, limiting the number of people gathered in a space and maintaining 6 feet between attendees.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to Minnesota,” Walz’s said in a news release. “Over 1,900 Minnesotans have died from the virus, including more than 200 in the past month. Please demonstrate that you value Minnesota by protecting the health of our communities. Join us in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, keep our businesses open, and get back to the activities we love.”

Trump is set to hold a rally in Bemidji, while Biden's campaign has yet to announce where he will stop as part of a Friday visit. Early voting begins Friday in the state.