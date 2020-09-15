ROCHESTER, Minn. — A year and half after being diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer, Rep. Jim Hagedorn said regular CT scans have shown a reduction or elimination of the disease with no progression.

"My response to the treatment has been remarkable," Hagedorn said in statement released Tuesday, Sept. 15. "I feel great and have continued to work as hard as ever." He said he has not missed a single vote due to his illness and has held 27 town hall meetings.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in February 2019, just 45 days into his first term representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. He has received immunotherapy treatment and medical care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for the past 18 months.

Hagedorn has been dogged by allegations that his office engaged in ethically questionable practices, that it directed printing contracts to companies tied to his staff. Hagedorn says he took decisive action once he found out, but questions linger about how much he knew and when.

Hagedorn is running against DFLer Dan Feehan in the Nov. 3 election.