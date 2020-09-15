BEMIDJI -- President Donald Trump's visit to Bemidji is now set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, with doors opening at 3 p.m., at Bemidji Aviation Services, 4125 Hangar Dr. NW, his campaign announced on Monday evening.

The president is set to speak to supporters during a tarmac stop as part of an airport hangar tour of the Midwest. The change in schedule seems to be a result of added stops to the tour, including Fayetteville, N.C. and Mosinee, Wis. leading up to the Bemidji event.

Those interested in attending the "Great American Comeback" events can register for tickets on the Trump campaign website, events.donaldjtrump.com.

The visits coincide with a Minnesota stop from former Vice President Joe Biden who will make his first campaign visit to the North Star state on Friday, Sept. 18. Details about that event had not yet been released Monday evening. Early voting in Minnesota also begins on Sept. 18.

Trump has committed to snapping Minnesota's longest-in-the-nation track record of supporting a Democrat in a presidential contest. He came within 1.5 percentage points of victory in the state in 2016 and with more money and campaign infrastructure in the state this time around, Minnesota has increasingly been viewed as a toss-up leading up to Election Day.