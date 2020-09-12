BEMIDJI -- Rock The Vote Native Style and MN350 Action hosted the Rock’n in the Park event on Saturday at Rail River Folk School.

The aim of the event was voter registration and particularly within the Native American community.

Speakers included Nancy Beaulieu, of MN350; Will Robinson, of the 7th Generation organization; Rita Albrecht, Minnesota Senate District 5 candidate; John Persell, Minnesota House of Representatives District 5A candidate; Audrey Thayer, Bemidji City Council Ward 1 candidate; and Jeremiah Liend, Minnesota House District 2A candidate; and more.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Library Park, however, due to potential rain, it was held at the Rail River Folk School from 2 to 4 p.m.