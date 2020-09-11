In fact, they view it as a sign that the other side is getting desperate.

"Our DFL campaign efforts in northern Minnesota are starting to pay off and we're pleased we're doing so well that Trump feels the need to give us a visit," said Beltrami County DFL Chair Curtiss Hunt. "His visit is no surprise, because our local DFL office is flooded with calls and visits every day by folks who are tired of a president who doesn't perform."

Hunt also said he believes residents in the area won't be swayed by Trump's rhetoric next week.

"We northern Minnesotans aren't fooled, we recognize a bad performer when we see one," Hunt said. "We know Trump has no plan to get us out of the multiple economic and medical disasters that he should have seen coming."

A rally in response

During Trump's visit to the First City on the Mississippi, there will be another event taking place nearby. From noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, the political organization Our Revolution will be joined by others at 4125 Hangar Drive NW to protest Trump's event.

"Organizers across Bemidji and the surrounding areas started to converse about the situations of Trump's arrival, almost as soon as the story broke and continues as we speak," said Christian Taylor-Johnson, a member of Our Revolution. "This will be an organic rally with several local and community organizations that will show up, independently, in solidarity to show their political contempt and discourse for the current president and his administration."

In speaking on behalf of Our Revolution to the Pioneer, Taylor-Johnson called the Trump administration pro-big business, anti-labor and fiscally irresponsible.

"Over the past four years, this administration has shown, through policies and vocal acts, a divisive and harmful nature toward the families and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities and the surrounding area Tribal Nations," Taylor-Johnson said.