ST. PAUL — Lawmakers stood poised to allow a 30-day extension of Minnesota's peacetime emergency for the coronavirus pandemic Friday, Sept. 11, as they returned to the Capitol for a special legislative session.

In the hours before the Legislature was set to gavel in, leaders said the Republican-controlled Senate stood ready to block the extension, while Democrats who lead the House of Representatives said they were ready to let it continue.

The fourth special legislative session of the year came as Gov. Tim Walz again sought to extend the state's peacetime emergency, and his additional executive authority, by another month. The first-term DFL governor argued the state continues to face an emergency in the COVID-19 pandemic and should have the option to quickly respond to address the illness.

Under the peacetime emergency, Walz has put a freeze on evictions, set up COVID-19 testing partnerships between the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic that boosted the state's testing capacity and deployed the Minnesota National Guard to stockpile scarce personal protective equipment. Walz also temporarily closed down schools, businesses and houses of worship and set in place a mask mandate. While many schools, businesses and churches have been allowed to reopen, they now face new constraints to occupancy and COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

Democrats in the Legislature have agreed that Walz should continue to yield the emergency powers to allow him to act quicker than the Legislature can in containing the illness while Republicans said the emergency phase of the pandemic is over and lawmakers should have a stronger say in how the state responds moving forward. Both chamber would need to vote against the extension to block it.

"This is not how our state government was meant to work. Covid is real, unilateral power for the Governor is not the best way to combat it," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said on Twitter.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported that 484 more Minnesotans had tested positive from the illness and 13 more had died from COVID-19 and its complications, bringing the total number to perish from the disease to 1,897.

And Democrats at the Capitol said the threat of COVID-19 remained a substantial threat in Minnesota and they called on Republicans to take the issue seriously.

"Tragically, we have lost more than 1,900 Minnesotans and more than 191,000 Americans. That's 191,000 mothers, fathers, grandfathers, daughters, sons, uncles and aunts, 191,000 lives cut short because our nation has failed to truly address this crisis," House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said. "With COVID we have lost too many and we can take action to avoid losing more and we must. The lives we are losing to COVID matter, are worth saving and we can make a difference."

Hortman said conversations around a jobs and projects bill remain ongoing but lawmakers wouldn't be able to take up a proposal until later this month due to a "quiet period" forced by an August bond sale. She said she was optimistic that the Legislature could pass a bonding bill late in September.

"I've suggested to Minority Leader (Kurt) Daudt that we plan a negotiation schedule that would bring us back on the 21st so that we would be acting on the earliest date possible," Hortman said.