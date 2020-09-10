ST. PAUL — President Donald Trump is set to visit Bemidji, Minn., on Sept. 18 as part of an airport hangar tour of the Midwest, his campaign announced Thursday, Sept. 10.

The president is set to speak to supporters during a tarmac stop before flying to Mosinee, Wis. Trump's campaign said supporters would be invited to join the "Great American Comeback" events.

The visits coincide with a Minnesota stop from former Vice President Joe Biden who will make his first campaign visit to the North Star state Friday, Sept. 18. Details about that event had not yet been released Thursday afternoon. Early voting in Minnesota also begins the 18th.

Trump has committed to snapping Minnesota's longest-in-the-nation track record of supporting a Democrat in a presidential contest. He came within 1.5 percentage points of victory in the state in 2016 and with more money and campaign infrastructure in the state this time around, Minnesota has increasingly been viewed as a toss-up leading into Election Day.

Recent polling in Minnesota shows Biden has an edge over Trump. A poll released Wednesday by Morning Consult showed Biden had a 5-point advantage over Trump, while a KSTP-TV/SurveyUSA poll indicated the former vice president had a 9-point lead in the contest.

The Trump campaign event is set to take place at Bemidji Aviation Services Friday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. Those interested in attending can register for tickets on the Trump campaign's website.