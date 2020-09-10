Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson and Republican Michelle Fischbach, candidates for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional district, will participate in a debate on agriculture issues at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The debate is co-hosted by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association and WCCO Radio.

Watch a livestream from WCCO Radio below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

