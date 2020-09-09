BEMIDJI -- During its Tuesday meeting, the City Council approved the 2021 preliminary tax levy at the amount of $6.5 million. The action gives the council the authority to reduce the amount before its final vote on Dec. 21, but not raise it.

The amount is an increase of $397,200, or 6.5% from this year’s levy. However, according to Finance Director Ron Eischens, if a resident’s property value remains the same, the city taxes are unlikely to increase.

This is possible thanks to the values of new construction in the last year and the city’s annexation of land from Northern Township. Along with approving the preliminary tax levy, the council’s action also scheduled the truth in taxation hearing, which provides budget information to citizens, for Dec. 7.

Documents provided as part of Tuesday's meeting showed that if approved in December, $5.5 million of the levy would be directed toward the city’s general fund. The levy would also be used to provide $30,000 for the Sanford Center and $385,000 for street improvements.

Additionally, $323,677 from the levy would go toward South Shore land bonds and $267,055 would be for bonds related to the city’s Public Works Facility.

During the meeting, the council also determined how to allocate a portion of funding the city received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act. In total, the city received $1.6 million from the federal relief package, which can be used for expenditures directly related to COVID-19.

Allowable expenditures are from March 1 through Nov. 15, but the council’s actions Tuesday were to only distribute funds to costs from March 1 through July 31.

The council’s vote was based on a recommendation from Eischens where most of the funding would go toward personnel costs. These types of expenditures include positions taking on additional responsibilities related to COVID-19, scheduling changes and efforts to accommodate coronavirus protocols.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

$183,119 for personnel taking on additional COVID-19 responsibilities, with positions and departments impacted, including the city manager, finance director, public works director, legal staff, accountant, human resources technician, city clerk, planning director, building staff and the parks and recreation director.

Other expenses include:

$546,051 for payroll expenses related to scheduling changes and COVID-19 efforts for the Bemidji Police Department.

$12,790 for payroll expenses for the Bemidji Fire Department.

$49,052 toward supplies and personal protective equipment for all city departments, including the Sanford Center.

According to Eischens, the remaining balance can be allocated in a similar fashion.