In less than two months, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Americans will make their voices heard in their choice for president on Election Day.

With Republicans hoping to flip the historically blue Minnesota in favor of President Donald Trump, the Trump and Democrat Joe Biden campaigns will be more visible in the state in the coming weeks.

Here are in-person campaign events happening in Minnesota this week:

Trump Jr. hosts event Wednesday in Duluth

DULUTH — Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, will host a "Make America Great Again" event Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for those who have registered to attend the event.

The registration form, available at events.donaldjtrump.com, includes a waiver at the bottom that reads: "In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

The event will abide by COVID-19 safety requirements such as enforcing temperature checks at the door, using face masks and keeping the event to 250 people maximum, including campaign staff.

Jill Biden will talk education in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Jill Biden is set to travel to the Twin Cities on Wednesday, Sept. 9, to campaign for her husband Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid, according to the campaign.

The Minnesota stop is part of Jill Biden's eight-state "Back-to-School Tour," where she'll discuss plans to go back to school safely amid the coronavirus pandemic with educators, lawmakers and community members. Biden is an educator herself.

Few details were released last week on the planned visit, but campaign officials confirmed her Minnesota visit will be in-person.

Lara Trump hosts Thursday MSP event

Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter, will make a stop in Minneapolis Thursday, Sept. 10, to visit field offices and speak with voters, according to a news release.

Trump’s “Make America Great Again!” event will be at 6 p.m. at the InterContinental Hotel Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. The event is general admission, and doors open at 5 p.m., according to the release.