MINNEAPOLIS — Jill Biden is set to travel to the Twin Cities on Wednesday, Sept. 9, to campaign for her husband Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid, according to the campaign.

The Minnesota stop is part of Jill Biden's eight-state "Back-to-School Tour," where she'll discuss plans to go back to school safely amid the coronavirus pandemic with educators, lawmakers and community members. Biden is an educator herself.

Few details were released on next week's planned visit as of Thursday afternoon, but campaign officials confirmed her Minnesota visit will be in-person. Also in the Midwest, she will hold back-to-school events in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Neither Joe Biden nor his running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris have visited Minnesota in-person this election cycle, but Harris appeared on a virtual Minnesota campaign event Wednesday, Sept. 2, where she criticized President Donald Trump for having "no plan" for students this fall.