DULUTH — Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, will host a "Make America Great Again" event Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for those who have registered to attend the event.

The registration form, available at events.donaldjtrump.com, includes a waiver at the bottom that reads: "In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

Trump Jr. will host a similar event in Lima, Ohio, earlier that day.