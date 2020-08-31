ST. PAUL — As November's general election draws near, Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign will be airing TV ads in Minneapolis, Duluth and Rochester markets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The two ads — one a 60-second slot, the other 30 seconds long — are part of the Democratic presidential candidate's record-breaking $280 million fall advertising campaign in 15 purple states across the country. $220 million will be devoted to television ad buys, and $60 million to digital advertising.

The first ad, 60 seconds long, asks "what happens now" as the coronavirus pandemic continues its stronghold on the U.S., with more than 182,000 Americans dying of the respiratory virus since March, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first ad, a narrator says, "our president (Donald Trump) had months, but he still doesn’t have a plan," but "Joe Biden knows how to lead through a crisis because he’s done it before."

The second ad, 30 seconds long, points to Biden's roots "a long way from Wall Street" in Scranton, Penn., saying he's running for president "for the backbone of this nation" and "working families." He accuses his Republican opponent of being "in it for himself and his wealthy friends."

The Biden campaign said in early August that its TV and digital ad buy would be focusing on "key constituency groups," African American, Latino and Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, plus young and senior voters. Of 15 potential swing states in the ad buy, four others are in the Midwest: Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio.

Minnesota has delivered its electoral college votes to all Democratic presidential candidates since 1976 — the longest blue streak in the nation. In 2016, Republican President Donald Trump came within 2 percentage points of Democrat Hillary Clinton, and his campaign says it sees a potential flip opportunity. Wisconsin, a usual Democratic stronghold, surprised politicos in 2016 by electing Trump over Clinton by less than 1 percentage point.