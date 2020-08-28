ST. PAUL — Minnesota will apply to restore the federal enhancement to unemployment benefits that President Donald Trump moved to replace by executive order earlier this month, state officials announced Friday, Aug. 28.

If approved, checks for an additional $300 in unemployment insurance could be sent to out-of-work Minnesotans as soon as next week or the week after. The announcement comes more than a month after the initial $600 enhancement contained in Congress' $2.2 billion coronavirus relief act expired.

In a statement, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said the department has completed all the preliminary work the U.S. Department of the Treasury requires in order for enhancement funds to be transferred.

"We know Minnesotans are anxious to receive these supplemental payments, and we are doing all we can to make that happen as quickly as possible," Grove said.

The new enhancement will be paid out retroactively to the last week of July, according a DEED news release. Minnesotans currently collecting unemployment do not need to fill out additional paper work or re-apply for their benefits, the department said.

Trump signed an order to replace the enhancement after Congress failed to agree on legislation that would have done so. The move prompted questions of legality and practicality and was still being reviewed by DEED as recently as last week, according to the department's website.

More than 900,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment since mid-March, according DEED figures, in a regional example of toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the U.S. economy.