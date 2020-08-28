ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz held a media availability to discuss benefits for unemployed Minnesotans at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Walz was joined by Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove.

Watch a video of the event below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.