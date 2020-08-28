ST. PAUL — Dozens were arrested late Thursday, Aug. 27, for violating curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul, but law enforcement reported no additional looting following a night of widespread break-ins in Minneapolis.

The totals come after the state deployed hundreds of members of the Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol and other agencies to guard against violence in the Twin Cities. The cities said they would not continue the curfew Friday night, Aug. 28, but various agencies stood ready to respond if illegal activity popped up.

Dozens of businesses were broken into on Wednesday night, Aug. 26, and four businesses experienced fires after hundreds of people took to the streets following false rumors that a Black man had been killed by Minneapolis police. A man alleged to have killed another individual fatally shot himself on Nicollet Mall as police closed in.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington on Friday said officers made about 100 arrests in Minneapolis Thursday, and most of those were curfew violations. Officers also confiscated several weapons, but the dustups were significantly less than a night prior, Harrington said.

“We were very happy to see that the Twin Cities responded to our calls to the community to say, ‘Please stay home.’ The curfew has worked before and I really appreciate that,” Harrington said. "Looking at the crime stats from last night, it's like a 75-80% drop in crime overnight and I think that is attributable to the community doing the right thing."

Police Wednesday arrested more than 130 people after they broke windows at dozens of businesses in Minneapolis, stole merchandise from several stores and clashed with officers. State and city leaders said they were quicker to respond with scaled-up law enforcement presence in the city because National Guard members had a clear order to assist police in Minneapolis.

And they said demonstrations and civil unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in May also helped inform how the governments could work together to rapidly deploy additional officers.

Harrington said state and local forces will remain ready to step in over the weekend should violence pick up again but the curfews in Minneapolis and St. Paul were set to be discontinued Friday night. Minneapolis was set to remain under an emergency declaration until Monday morning, allowing the city to respond should violence break out over the weekend.

Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter had prepared for another night of civil unrest Thursday and urged residents to stay home to prevent further damage. On Friday, Frey thanked Minnesotans for abiding by the curfews and said the state would continue to work on addressing systemic racism.

"The last couple nights were tough, the last three months have been tough, the last seven months with COVID-19, a financial and economic downturn, the killing of George Floyd, the subsequent unrest, this confluence of pandemics and crises sandwiched on top of one another is something that our city has never seen before," Frey said. "We're going to get through this, we're going to be stronger on the other side."