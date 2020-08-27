MINNEAPOLIS — Four fires were set and put out overnight and dozens of individuals alleged to have been involved in looting and arson fires were arrested following demonstrations and civil unrest set off by false rumors about a suicide on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

Looting started Wednesday evening, Aug. 26, after social media rumors said a man was shot by Minneapolis police officers after the man was alleged to have killed another individual in a nearby parking ramp. In an effort to curb stealing and break-ins along Nicollet Mall, the Minneapolis Police Department released a graphic video that showed the man turning the gun on himself as police approached to arrest him.

The man later died from the wound.

The violence comes weeks after the city dealt with looting and arson fires at hundreds of businesses as demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police turned to civil unrest, and just days after Jacob Blake was shot and killed by police in Kenosha, Wis. Two others are believed to have been shot and killed by a vigilante there on Tuesday night.

In Minneapolis, community leaders, law enforcement officers and others tried to tell demonstrators at the scene that rumors of a police shooting were false and asked them to peacefully protest. When those efforts failed, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for assistance from the Minnesota National Guard and he set a curfew set to run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz shortly thereafter activated and deployed State Patrol and National Guard members to assist Minneapolis police and the governor in a Wednesday evening news conference urged peace.

“The pain that people are feeling is real. The situation that was sparked again and reminds all of us of watching that eight-and-a-half minutes of George Floyd’s death, those are real. Those are real emotions that are out there," Walz said. "But to come together and fix those issues, they’re not going to be fixed with violence or looting Target, they’re not going to be fixed and our mental health crisis is not going to be fixed by spreading false rumors about a situation that was unfolding."

Minnesota State Troopers and Department of Natural Resources officers arrested 33 alleged to be involved in looting and arson fires overnight or were in violation of the city curfew, the Minnesota State Patrol said Thursday, Aug. 27. The Minneapolis Police Department was also set to announce Thursday additional arrests made following the looting.

And the Minneapolis Fire Department put out four structure fires at Brit's Pub, Tires Plus, Walgreens and China Wok. Two people were rescued from residential units above China Wok and no injuries or fatalities were reported. The fires remain under investigation.

The police department on Thursday said it removed the video after discussions with the community out of respect for the man, his family and the community.

As President Donald Trump on Thursday prepared to address the nation and to accept the Republican Party's nomination, Walz expressed concern about messages coming from the Republican National Convention so far. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday night told the convention that the violence stemming from demonstrations spurred by police shootings must stop and Americans wouldn't feel safe if Joe Biden were elected president.

Walz said those messages weren't constructive as communities around the country grapple with conversations of police reform and systemic racism.

“It does us no good to either divide or ignore or to make it worse or to blame someone, we’re just as a state and as a nation going to have to come together and figure out what our next steps are,” Walz said Wednesday night. “And we started to move in that direction and I am simply not going to allow us to backslide, I am not going to allow a few folks to disrupt what is an important conversation and movement towards reforms that need to happen.”