DULUTH — Rob Abernethy recalled the last time Vice President Mike Pence was in Duluth — two years ago this month during lead-up to midterm elections.

"That was one of the greatest things that ever happened to us," said Abernethy, one of four sibling owners of Industrial Weldors & Machinists, which hosted Pence's visit in August 2018 in West Duluth.

Abernethy will try to be on hand Friday, Aug. 28, when Pence appears again in Duluth at 12:30 p.m. at the Clure Public Marine Terminal.

A noon counter-event nearby on Rice's Point Landing, hosted by the local Catholic Worker Movement, is aimed at protecting the vote and the U.S. Postal Service — under fire for cutbacks that have slowed mail delivery during a time of heavy mail-in voting.

Nothing that's happened in the time since Pence's last visit has changed Abernethy's mind about which presidential ticket is best for the country between Trump-Pence and Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He's fully in favor of a Donald Trump reelection.

"In the last three-and-a-half to four years we've had great economic prosperity," Abernethy said. "Our international policies have gotten a lot better. I'm positive about everything, and hopeful we can have four more years of prosperity."

The Pence campaign event is dubbed "Workers for Trump." In his last visit to Duluth, Pence focused heavily on mining with an array of welders and machinists providing a backdrop. Pence said then of the Northland: "You understand the relationship between America's natural resources and American greatness."

It's unclear yet what his backdrop will be this time. Both the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, which owns the Clure, and Lake Superior Warehousing Co., which operates the terminal, said they are not participating in the event. The Port Authority said last week that it has always allowed the terminal to be used for political campaigning when requested, regardless of party affiliation.

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, will be on hand to welcome Pence.

"Pete is working tirelessly to get our economy moving again so everyone who wants a job has one," his campaign said.

Stauber has attracted a number of workers' endorsements, including the Local 49ers, carpenters and the Teamsters.

Jocelyn Heid, chairwoman of the 7th Senate District DFL in Duluth, said conditions for American workers have been deteriorating for years, citing expanding income inequality, eroding worker protections and benefits, and general instability during the pandemic.

"We're facing some big issues and the average working person needs a better deal than the one they've been getting for a long time," Heid said. "The DFL offers a better deal for them in the long term, and would be the party that could lead to a rearranging of our economy to where it isn't just a small number of people that benefit."

Heid added she hoped the GOP would be cautious about the Pence gathering and adhere to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

"People have a right to see him and hear what he has to say — that's democracy," Heid said. "I just wish he would stand up more for workers and walk the talk."

Ken Martin, chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, told Forum News Service that the Republican ticket faces "massive headwinds" in the state, and noted statewide unemployment jumping from 2.9% to 7.7% between March and last week.

"You can lay some of that on COVID-19, but the reality is there's still a question of leadership during times of crisis," Martin said. "Many of our past presidents, Republican and Democrat, rose to the challenge to help lead us out of crisis, and Donald Trump has not. It has been complete chaos."