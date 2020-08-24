ST. PAUL — As the Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte, N.C., two former Minnesota Republican lawmakers are rejecting their party nominee President Donald Trump and endorsing his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

According to a Monday, Aug. 24, news release from Biden's campaign, Minnesota's former Gov. Arne Carlson and former U.S. Sen. Dave Durenberger have joined a list of "Republicans for Biden" across the country favoring the former vice president. Tom Horner, a former Republican who ran as an Independent candidate in Minnesota's 2010 gubernatorial race, also backed Biden on Monday.

In a joint statement, the three politicians said Biden is "a leader that can unite Minnesotans" with "the knowledge, experience, and fundamental decency to unite our state and our country."

"We need a President for all Americans, not a President who speaks to one party," they said. "We are proud to support him in this election and we call on all Minnesotans — Republicans, Democrats, Independents — to join us and do everything we can to elect him and Senator [Kamala] Harris.”

They went on to take shots at their own party, saying, "Sadly, the Republican Party of today has allowed itself to become centered on one man and his dictates.

"We cannot, and will not, accept this abandonment of our principles," they said.

Dozens of formerly and currently serving Republican officials have come out against Trump's re-election bid, including more than 70 Republican top national security officials.

Carlson served as Minnesota's Republican governor from 1991 to 1999, but has in recent years endorsed Democratic presidential candidates. Durenberger served as Minnesota's Republican U.S. senator from 1978 to 1995.

Minnesota has delivered its electoral college votes to all Democratic candidates since 1976, but both Trump's and Biden's campaigns have zeroed in on the state for any potential swing opportunity in November.