BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will meet for a work session tonight, Aug. 24, where it will discuss the outlook for the 2021 budget and general financial management planning. As part of the budgeting discussion, subjects such as the city-owned event facility, the Sanford Center, and impacts of the coronavirus, will be touched on.

The city is expected to have an expense increase of $793,200 and a revenue increase of $396,000 for 2021.

The work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.